Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 10856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Specifically, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

