Dent One Day Volume Reaches $39.75 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $315.11 million and approximately $39.75 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005482 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

