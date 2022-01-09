Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 29,831 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Kohl’s worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

