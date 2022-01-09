Deutsche Bank AG Buys 170,694 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,694 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Nielsen worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 201,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

