Deutsche Bank AG Buys 262,854 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of Option Care Health worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,031,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,805,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

