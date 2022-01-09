Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,133 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.55% of B2Gold worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

