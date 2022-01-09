Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Comerica worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $97.07 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.57.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

