Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,174 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

