Deutsche Bank AG Sells 439 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.76% of Triumph Bancorp worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,252,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

