Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €250.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.