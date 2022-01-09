Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $222.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.17.

NYSE GPN opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

