Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

