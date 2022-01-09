Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $504.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $725,536.36 and approximately $504.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00340145 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

