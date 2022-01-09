Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

DIOD stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

