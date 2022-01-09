Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.50).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.61). The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.99.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

