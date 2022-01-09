DistX (DISTX) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. DistX has a total market cap of $9,972.16 and $12,914.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DistX has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

