Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Down 22.8% in December

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $140.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

