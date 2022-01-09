Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$821.50 million and a P/E ratio of -18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$18.62 and a 12 month high of C$33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.17.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

