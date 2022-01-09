Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$821.50 million and a P/E ratio of -18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$18.62 and a 12 month high of C$33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.17.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

