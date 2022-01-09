Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Dorman Products worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $108.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

