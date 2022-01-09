DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DRDGOLD by 691.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DRDGOLD by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

