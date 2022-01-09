DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

