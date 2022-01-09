DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.18.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.