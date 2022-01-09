Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 59,235 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Intel by 295.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

