Duality Advisers LP Takes $296,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $74.27 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.