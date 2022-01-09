Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Hits $6.47 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $265,858.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

