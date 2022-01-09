Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

