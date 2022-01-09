Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.