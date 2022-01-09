e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $99.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00311243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,477 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,277 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.