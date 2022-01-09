e-Money (NGM) Market Cap Reaches $23.55 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.95 or 0.07511968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.09 or 0.99958229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003177 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

