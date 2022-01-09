Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report sales of $165.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.90 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $614.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $714.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,411. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

