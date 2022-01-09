EasyFi Trading Down 13.4% This Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $569,269.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00006960 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005705 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

