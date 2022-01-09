eBoost 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $6.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00312210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

