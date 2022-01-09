ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

