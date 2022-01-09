Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 22,529 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.04 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.87.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

