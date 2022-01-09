Edward Jones Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Hold

Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $654.89.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $682.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.