Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.