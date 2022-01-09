Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.80 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.29). Approximately 71,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 59,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.74. The stock has a market cap of £79.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

About Eleco (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

