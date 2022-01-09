Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Capitalization Tops $33.42 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $33.42 million and approximately $354,595.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.43 or 0.07449433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.58 or 1.00317960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

