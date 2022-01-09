Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,166 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 3.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $205,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15,140.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,390 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.78 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

