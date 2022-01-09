Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.15 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $164.64 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

