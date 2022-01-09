Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

EFC opened at $17.37 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

