Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. 2,863,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

