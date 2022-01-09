Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 281,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTM opened at $37.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

