Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $24.05 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,412 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up approximately 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of Gentex worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $44,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

