Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

EVI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $396.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.70.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

