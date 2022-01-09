Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 3,644 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. STORE Capital comprises about 2.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $36,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 36,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

