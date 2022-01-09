Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 864,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 4,175,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,411. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -203.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

