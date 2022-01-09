Empty Set Dollar Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $31,825.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.57 or 0.07519830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.96 or 1.00025876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

