Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.16.

Enbridge stock opened at C$51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$103.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.04. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.04 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

