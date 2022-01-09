Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

EDR opened at 33.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is 27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

